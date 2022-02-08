Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.620-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.08. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $129.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,221 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

