SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,143,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of SM Energy worth $56,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,672,000 after acquiring an additional 437,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,211,000 after acquiring an additional 312,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 698,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

