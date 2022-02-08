Smiths Group’s (SMIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.65) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.95).

Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,548 ($20.93) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.58). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,554.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,491.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 791 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($21.38) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,911.03).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

