SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ SEDG opened at $240.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.16 and a 200-day moving average of $288.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83.
In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,793 shares of company stock worth $5,105,601 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
