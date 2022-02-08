SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $240.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.16 and a 200-day moving average of $288.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,793 shares of company stock worth $5,105,601 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

