Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.07

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as low as $3.70. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 250 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.
Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spanish Broadcasting System (SBSAA)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.