SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,539 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,627,000 after buying an additional 442,701 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after buying an additional 2,610,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,078,000 after buying an additional 1,444,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,262,000 after buying an additional 1,757,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $46.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.59.

