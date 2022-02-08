SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $178.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.50 and a 200-day moving average of $167.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

