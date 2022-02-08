SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,573 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $440,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66.

