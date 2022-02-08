SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $18,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 665,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 210,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 932,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,125,000 after acquiring an additional 213,982 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.64. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $59.12 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

