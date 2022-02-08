Spell Token (SPELL) Market Cap Hits $606.69 Million

Spell Token (CURRENCY:SPELL) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Spell Token coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spell Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Spell Token has a total market cap of $606.69 million and $155.37 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00105975 BTC.

Spell Token Coin Profile

Spell Token (SPELL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 82,161,894,651 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Spell Token Coin Trading

