Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $54,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,355 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 508,513 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $125,263,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 279,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 51,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of SPR opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.