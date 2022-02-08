Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPR. assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,297. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,579,000 after buying an additional 134,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after buying an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after buying an additional 508,513 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $125,263,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,278,000 after buying an additional 279,194 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

