Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.03 Million

Analysts expect Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) to post sales of $166.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.87 million and the highest is $169.18 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full year sales of $634.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.23 million to $643.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $771.90 million, with estimates ranging from $753.37 million to $782.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sportradar Group.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRAD opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.03. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

