Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $80,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.08. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

