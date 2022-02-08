STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $226.87 on Tuesday. STERIS has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in STERIS by 31.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 55.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 188.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $1,882,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

