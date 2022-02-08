Stifel Nicolaus Boosts onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $64.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ON. UBS Group started coverage on onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.68.
Shares of ON stock opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.
In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP lifted its holdings in onsemi by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in onsemi by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after buying an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
