Stifel Nicolaus Boosts onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $64.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ON. UBS Group started coverage on onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.68.

Shares of ON stock opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP lifted its holdings in onsemi by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in onsemi by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after buying an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

