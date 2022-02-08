Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 8th (AA, AMG, BPMC, CAE, CMPR, EXPE, LSTR, MCD, MNRO, PBI)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 8th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.