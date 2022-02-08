Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,749 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,527,000 after acquiring an additional 77,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 63,210 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $9,991,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 82,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

STOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $661.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.16.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.