StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.86

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and traded as low as $21.81. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 3,304 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.65.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from StoneCastle Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in StoneCastle Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

