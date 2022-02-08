Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132,609 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up 3.1% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Sun Communities worth $39,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Sun Communities by 18.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after buying an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $190.36 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average of $196.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

