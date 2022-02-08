Sunrise Communications Group (OTCMKTS:SNMMF) Trading 1% Higher

Sunrise Communications Group AG (OTCMKTS:SNMMF) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.20 and last traded at $120.10. 6,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,300% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.10.

Sunrise Communications Group Company Profile

Sunrise Communications Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to residential and business customers, and other carriers in Switzerland. The company offers mobile voice and data on postpaid and prepaid basis, landline voice and Internet, and Internet protocol television services; system integration and managed services; and voice hubbing services based on the landline network.

