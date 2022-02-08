Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.46 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.37 ($0.03). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 2.37 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,467 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The firm has a market cap of £22.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.46.

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

