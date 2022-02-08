Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.46 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.37 ($0.03). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 2.37 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,467 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The firm has a market cap of £22.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.46.
Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)
