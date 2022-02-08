Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.750-$-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.44. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $578.29 million, a P/E ratio of 137.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $163,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,551 shares of company stock worth $533,704. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

