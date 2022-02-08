Swmg LLC Purchases 7,865 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Swmg LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 1.0% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Swmg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COMT opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.43. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $5.494 per share. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%.

