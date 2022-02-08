Swmg LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Swmg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $234.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

