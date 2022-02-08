Swmg LLC Sells 26,176 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Swmg LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,176 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for 1.4% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Swmg LLC owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

