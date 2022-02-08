Swmg LLC Sells 3,539 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Swmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.9% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,148 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after buying an additional 10,818,980 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,482,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,338,000 after buying an additional 589,008 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.01 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

