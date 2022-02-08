Swmg LLC Sells 4,663 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Swmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up about 1.8% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Swmg LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12,015.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

