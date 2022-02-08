Swmg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Swmg LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,045 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.
BATS GOVT opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.
