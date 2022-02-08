Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.77

Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.77 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 91.57 ($1.24). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 91.57 ($1.24), with a volume of 2,310 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The company has a market cap of £16.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60.
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.
