Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €46.80 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been given a €46.80 ($53.79) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.17) price target on shares of Talanx in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Talanx stock opened at €41.90 ($48.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.79. Talanx has a twelve month low of €32.04 ($36.83) and a twelve month high of €44.42 ($51.06).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

