Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

Several analysts recently commented on TNEYF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

