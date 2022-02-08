TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRP. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

NYSE:TRP opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.11.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,348,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,796,000 after purchasing an additional 642,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

