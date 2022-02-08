Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 136,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Teck Resources worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,021,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after buying an additional 1,845,806 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $35.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

