Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Teradata worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after purchasing an additional 79,265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

