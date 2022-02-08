Ternium (TX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Ternium to post earnings of $4.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ternium by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 193,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ternium by 18.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

