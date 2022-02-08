Ternium (TX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Ternium to post earnings of $4.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE TX opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.63.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ternium by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 193,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ternium by 18.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ternium
Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.
