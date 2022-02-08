The Berkeley Group’s (BKG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,120 ($55.71) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($71.13) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($68.97) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.23) to GBX 4,550 ($61.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,045.45 ($68.23).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,122 ($55.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,993 ($54.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,232 ($70.75). The company has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,541.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,569.33.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.