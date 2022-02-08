The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Boston Beer worth $58,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $424.97 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $404.50 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.22 and a 200-day moving average of $526.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $758.20.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.