The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,870 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMG stock opened at $146.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.80. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.27 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMG. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.86.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

