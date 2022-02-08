The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,756 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of ManpowerGroup worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,133,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.93. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.03.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

