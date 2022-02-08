The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 7,873 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.35% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $633.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.55.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 43.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

