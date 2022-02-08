The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,868 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Infosys by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,974,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,691,000 after purchasing an additional 491,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Shares of INFY opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

