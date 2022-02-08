The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 10,542 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Toll Brothers worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,323,000 after acquiring an additional 153,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,501,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 104,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

NYSE:TOL opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

