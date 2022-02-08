The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 19,756 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Colfax worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

