The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 19,961 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,961 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Mattel worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,869,000 after buying an additional 89,646 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 90.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Mattel stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

