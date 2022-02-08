The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,023 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Acuity Brands worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $186.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.21. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.92 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.