The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 214,060 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 1,026.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,060 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.59% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNOB. Raymond James cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.29. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

