The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 23,888 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of New York Community Bancorp worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

