The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 3,106 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Sonoco Products worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:SON opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

