The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 5,220 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Acadia Healthcare worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

ACHC stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

